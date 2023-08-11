Stephen Anderton’s abuse started in the 1980s and spanned four decades.

The youngest victims were aged just four when 53-year-old Anderton began abusing them. The mother of one of the victims first contacted the police to report Anderton’s crime against their daughter in 2018.

Enquiries from police detectives then led to further victims being identified.

Anderton, of Bank Street, Padiham, stood trial at Burnley Crown Court, and was found guilty of five rapes and 15 other sexual offences committed against children.

He was remanded into custody to be sentenced at the same court on September 22.