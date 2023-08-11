News you can trust since 1886
Padiham rapist found guilty of abusing children

A man who raped three girls and sexually abused a boy has been found guilty of committing his depraved crimes.
Stephen Anderton’s abuse started in the 1980s and spanned four decades.

The youngest victims were aged just four when 53-year-old Anderton began abusing them. The mother of one of the victims first contacted the police to report Anderton’s crime against their daughter in 2018.

Stephen AndertonStephen Anderton
Enquiries from police detectives then led to further victims being identified.

Anderton, of Bank Street, Padiham, stood trial at Burnley Crown Court, and was found guilty of five rapes and 15 other sexual offences committed against children.

He was remanded into custody to be sentenced at the same court on September 22.

DS Alex Rawsthorn, of the Blackburn Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said “Anderton was found guilty of the most depraved offences imaginable. I would like to express my thanks to the officer in case whose tenacity and dedication has been unwavering. Most importantly, I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude and admiration for the victims who have endured an agonising wait for justice. They have shown remarkable courage throughout this case.”