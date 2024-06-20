Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile who sexually assaulted four teenage girls has been jailed for 14 and a half years.

Antonino Seminara, 65, of Whittaker Close, Burnley, committed his offending in Padiham and Blackburn.

Antonino Seminara, 65, of Whittaker Close, Burnley, committed his offending in Padiham and Blackburn. | Lancashire Police

Seminara’s youngest victim was just 14 when he committed offences against her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told two of his victims that they ‘liked that’ as he sexually assaulted them. He also boasted to one victim that he had ‘done this before with somebody your age’.

He also threatened to kill the same victim if she told anyone what had happened.

He was arrested after his offending came to light and denied any wrongdoing during police interviews. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Seminara was charged with multiple offences of sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found guilty of 11 offences relating to four victims after a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He was remanded into custody for sentencing at the same court today. As well as being given the custodial sentence, Seminara was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

In an impact statement to the court, one of the victim’s said: “What happened to me when I was 14 years old has ruined my life.

“Ever since that first time it happened I’ve felt damaged, dirty, worthless and have lacked self-confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has caused ongoing problems for me in terms of being able to form relationships with people as I have severe trust issues and insecurities.”

The victim added that it caused her endless sleepless nights with flashbacks of what had happened which in turn caused her to become depressed and have severe anxiety.

Read More Illegal vapes cost Preston shop £23,000 after series of stings

Another victim wrote: “People like to say that if something like this happened to them, they would speak up, lash out, get angry.

“It was something I liked to think I would do myself, if someone ever put their hands on me without my consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In reality, until you are in that situation, you really don’t know how you would react.

“Yet the problem isn’t about reactions, it’s about actions: Actions of someone who believes it’s ok to behave in such a manner, and worryingly dismiss it as being ‘playful’.

“It implies that his inappropriate behaviour is something that girls should just accept.”

DC Matt Bourne, from Burnley CID, added: “Seminara targeted young women when they were vulnerable for his sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact his behaviour has had on all four of them is clearly significant. The harrowing victim impact statements they provided to the court are clear evidence of that.

“While they showed incredible bravery in firstly coming forward and then giving evidence in court, Seminara’s manipulative and deceitful nature was evident from the very start to the end of this investigation.

“I welcome the sentence handed down today and hope it sends out a clear message that if you behave in such an abhorrent way in Lancashire you should expect to go to prison.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”