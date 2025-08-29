Over £200,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes seized at Brookfield property in Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 18:14 BST
Over £200,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized after a joint operation in Preston.

Following information from the public, officers from the Prosper Partnership and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, along with Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards, visited a property in the Brookfield area.

Most Popular

A total of 10,932 packets of cigarettes, 1348 vapes and 558 packs of hand rolling tobacco was seized, which, if sold as genuine, would be worth around £212,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Over £200,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized at a property in the Brookfield area of Preston.placeholder image
Over £200,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized at a property in the Brookfield area of Preston. | Lancashire Police

PC Saunders from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Products, like the ones seized during this operation, can contain harmful chemicals.

“Unfortunately, we have seen cases where people have become very unwell, sometimes even hospitalised, due to the use of illegal tobacco and vapes so, as part of the Prosper Partnership, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure they are taken off the streets.”

Councillor Joshua Roberts, cabinet member for Rural Affairs, Environment, and Communities at Lancashire County Council added: “We were pleased to support the police in this seizure. Removing illicit goods helps protect the health of Lancashire residents.

“Any cash suspected to be from crime will be seized by our financial investigator and reinvested into fighting local crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our Trading Standards team will keep targeting illegal tobacco and non-compliant vapes, taking enforcement action against anyone who breaks the law.”

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

If you spot illegal sales of vapes or tobacco, report them via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

To report a crime, you can contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PrestonPoliceVaping
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice