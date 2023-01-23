As part of #OpWarrior, police launched an investigation into the four-year criminal conspiracy, which involved Rohail and Sohail Khan, who were sourcing bulk amounts of drugs from cross-boarder areas.

Those drugs were then cut, bagged and supplied by the Khan brothers with the assistance of Sohail’s girlfriend, Jade Mendes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2022 Rohail was the passenger in a Ford Fiesta, which was stopped in Nelson after concerns were raised about the manner in which it was being driven.

Rohail and Sohail Khan who have been jailed following arrest under Lancashire Police's Operation Warrior

The presence of drugs were detected by a police dog inside the vehicle, which transpired to be 10 wraps of cocaine.

Rohail, who was found in possession of around £500 cash and a mobile phone, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examination of that mobile phone revealed messages detailing arrangements of the purchasing of bulk wholesale amounts of drugs, as well as packaging the drugs and supplying them. Sohail’s name was mentioned within those messages as also being involved in the supply of drugs.

Warrant

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 12th, a warrant was executed at the home of Mendes in Cardigan Avenue, Burnley, and £8,942 in cash was recovered, as well as drug packaging and two mobile phones.

A mobile phone found under her bed was linked back to Sohail, with calls being diverted to another phone belonging to Sohail if they were not answered. The majority of those calls lasted less than 30 seconds. From July 21st to July 28th 10,283 calls were diverted to Sohail’s phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between February 2019 and September 2022 four different mobile telephone numbers were attributed to Sohail. All these numbers had contact with Mendes, discussing packaging, preparing drugs, holding drugs, topping up drugs line and supplying drugs.

Enquiries revealed that Mendes packaged, prepared and stored drugs and money for the OCG and controlled the drugs line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 12th an early morning warrant was executed at a property in Fletcher Street, Nelson, and Rohail and Sohail were arrested while still in bed.

Sword

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recovered from that property was £9,975 in cash, a sword, a balaclava and mobile phones.

Sentences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the defendants were charged and pleaded guilty to the following:

Rohail Khan, 18/11/1995, of Fletcher Street, Nelson – conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and two counts of possession of criminal property. Jailed for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sohail Khan, 18/11/1995, of Fletcher Street, Nelson - conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property. Jailed for six years.

Jade Mendes, 08/09/1991, of Cardigan Avenue, Burnley - conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property. Two-year custodial sentence, suspended for 22 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Tom Archer, of East Target Crime Team, said: “We are committed to pro-actively targeting OCGs who seek to profit from the misery of others and bring violence to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Khan brothers and Mendes thought they were untouchable in the community. I hope their convictions and sentences show that nobody is untouchable and if you engage in serious and organised crime you should expect an early knock at the door from police.”