A Lancashire man is under investigation of causing the death of a promising 10-year-old footballer killed by a car as she played on a sports pitch.

Little Poppy Atkinson, 10, from Kendal, was involved in a collision with a car yesterday on a sports pitch at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club.

The little girl who had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi tragically had her life cut short.

In a heartbreaking tribute to their beautiful Poppy, her family described her as ‘too good for this world’.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested after police were called at 4.58pm on Wednesday with a report of a collision involving a black BMW i4 and two children on a sports pitch at the Shap Road football club.

The second child, an eight-year-old girl from Kendal, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, there is no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act

A statement on behalf of her devastated family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football.

“Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer. Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.

“Poppy idolised Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi to name a few. Poppy was a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U-12 teams.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.

“Poppy was sister to 7-year-old Edward. Edward worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her. Poppy would coach and support Edward with his football, it was so beautiful to see.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

The local community has been devastated by the incident, said local councillors Jonathan Cornthwaite and Shirley Evans.

In a joint statement they said: “We are devastated by this event and our hearts go out to all of those affected from the families involved to those who witnessed this horrific event.

"I know we speak on behalf of the community when we say how shocked and distressed everyone is by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families, at this sad time.

"We also want to thank everyone who responded so quickly from the paramedics to the police.”

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

“Investigative enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.

“A multi-agency response continues to support people affected by this incident, including specialist officers who are supporting the girl’s family.”

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March. You can also call 101.