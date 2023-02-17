When was the investigation launched?

The investigation started in 2021 after police attributed encrypted mobile phones to Zachariah Deaffern and co-defendant John Rowe.

In March 2021, Deaffern’s home in Turncroft Road, Darwen, was searched.

(Top L-R) Zachariah Deaffern, Sam Stone and John Rowe (Bottom L-R) Dexter Ryan, Phillip Alderson and Joshua Main (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police found £4,000 in cash, mobile phones, notebooks detailing massive sums of money and a gun, with tests proving this was a viable firearm.

Within the notebooks were details which led police to an address in Ivinson Road, Darwen.

In May 2020, German authorities had intercepted a package containing six kilos of amphetamine bound for that address.

A further notebook linked Deaffern to the group’s operating base in Hollins Grove Mill.

Police found 10 kilos of amphetamine in a bucket and vacuum packs with the remnants of cannabis still inside (Credit: Lancashire Police)

At the same time Deaffern’s property was being searched, a warrant was executed at the home of Stone in Hawshaw Heights, Darwen.

Recovered from his bedroom was a safe that contained £15,000 in cash, cocaine, bags and scales.

Detectives also found a further mobile phone and CS Gas, with police recovering cannabis from his van.

CCTV showed shipments of kilos of cannabis bush leaving the unit to be dispatched across the country (Credit: Lancashire Police)

What was found inside the group’s operating base?

When police searched the unit at Hollins Grove Mill, officers found over 100 kilos of a mixing agent and bottles of a liquid used to cut amphetamine, as well as a mixing agent used to cut heroin.

Police also found 10 kilos of amphetamine in a bucket and vacuum packs with the remnants of cannabis still inside.

Enquiries found that defendant Sean Bradshaw was the person responsible for purchasing the mixing agents used to cut the amphetamine.

Weapons found in Deaffern's house (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Defendants sentenced at Preston Crown Court:

- Zachariah Deaffern, 31, of Turncroft Road, Darwen is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine and cannabis. He is also charged with conspiring to import cannabis. He is also charged with possession of a firearm. He was jailed for 12 years.

- Sam Stone, 58, of Lees Court, Darwen is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine and cannabis. He is also charged with conspiring to import cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was jailed for nine and a half years.

- John Rowe,53, of Lynthorpe Road, Blackburn, is charged with conspiring to supply cannabis. He is also charged with conspiring to import cannabis. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

- Dexter Ryan, 59, of Avon Close, Blackburn, is charged with conspiring to import and supply cannabis. He was jailed for four and a half years.

- Phillip Alderson, 34, of Bolton Road, Darwen, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine and cannabis. He was jailed for three years.

Cash found in Deaffern's house (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Joshua Main, 25, of Ivinson Road, Darwen, is charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for four and a half years.

Defendants previously sentenced:

- Pajtim Shehu, 41, of no fixed address, is charged with producing cannabis. Jailed for 16 months.

- Phillip Peters, 41, of Edward Tyler Road, London, is charged with conspiring to supply and import cannabis. Jailed for 30 months.

- James Moran, 33, of Holden Fold, Darwen, is charged with conspiring to supply cannabis. Jailed for 16 months.

- Andrew Berry, 30, of Hadrian’s Camp, Carlisle, is charged with supplying cannabis. Jailed for two years.

- Nicholas Wilson, 41, of Wood Street, Lytham is charged with conspiring to supply cannabis. Jailed for 40 months.

- Sean Bradshaw, 55, of Leven Grove, Darwen, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine and received 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

- Richard Panter, 35, of Longsight Road, Ramsbottom, is charged with permitting the production of cannabis and received 9 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

- Lee Booth, 35, of Holcombe Road, Greenmount, is charged with producing cannabis and received a community order.

- Daniel Pimley, 35, of Andrew Close, Blackburn is charged with conspiring to import cannabis and received a community order.

Defendants to be sentenced on April 13:

- Joanne Smith, 49, of Elswick Street, Darwen is charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Jake McCosh, 25, of Pitville Street, Darwen, is charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

- Anthony Richardson, 38, of Mackenzie Street, Bolton, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

- John Cropper, 45, of Roseway Avenue, Cadishead, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

- Taylor Walker, 29, of Staining Road, Blackpool is charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Nicholas Mullin, 33, of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine and cannabis.

- Ashley Morris,31, of Waters Edge, Middleton, is charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

What did Lancashire Police say?

Det Sgt Stu Peall, from East Division, said: “This was a complex investigation into a serious criminal gang who imported drugs on a massive scale to cut at their Darwen headquarters and then sell on elsewhere for huge profits.

“Such was the scale and of the operation, they did not seem overly concerned when shipments were confiscated. They simply ordered more.

“Even though there was a clear structure to the organisation – with each member playing their own key role, all were prepared to get their hands dirty.

“That was demonstrated by the heads of the OCG, Deaffern and Stone, putting on forensic suits and then spending hours on end preparing and cutting drugs.

“I hope the dismantling of this organisation and the sentences handed down by the Judge so far sends out a clear message to those who seek to commit crime in East Lancashire.