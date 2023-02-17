Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Hyndburn on Thursday (February 16) after receiving information from the local community

Over 300 cannabis plants were subsequently found and seized after police gained entry to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No arrests were made but police said an investigation was ongoing.

Over 300 cannabis plants were found after police raided an address in Hyndburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Nathan Shaw, from Hyndburn’s Taskforce Team, said: “I would like to thank all the members of the public that sent us information, it is thanks to this intel that we have been able to dismantle this cultivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle drug crime by informing us of any suspicious activity.

“We do not tolerate drug crime and I can assure you that this type of work will continue, and we are dedicated to making Hyndburn a safe place to be."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see anything suspicious or have any information about possible criminal activity, call police on 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/PCgzK.

Always call 999 in an emergency.