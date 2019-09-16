Operation Sceptre: Lancs Police urge public to surrender knives and blades during week-long amnesty

People in Lancashire are being urged to hand in knives as part of a national week of action.

Over the next week, the public will be able to hand in blades as part of Operation Sceptre, Lancashire Constabulary announced.

Last week police seized a machete from a car in Preston.

The move forms part of a wider strategy aimed at preventing knife crime that will include test purchasing and presentations at local schools.

The knife bins will be placed outside police stations in Blackburn (Greenbank), Burnley, Colne, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Blackpool DHQ, Preston, Chorley, Ormskirk.

There are also two permanent bins located outside community centres in the Tanhouse and Digmoor areas of Skelmersdale.

An Operation Sceptre knife amnesty in March saw almost 200 blades handed in to police.

Chief Inspector Steve Anderton said: “Lancashire Constabulary is being really pro-active about how it tackles knife crime.

"We are continuing to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife among children and young people, regularly visiting schools to talk to students about the dangers of carrying a knife.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards knife possession, and anyone who is found to be in possession of a knife could face up to five years in prison

The knife surrender is completely anonymous there will be no questions asked and there is no obligation to give your details when you surrender a weapon."

“Selling a knife to or buying a knife for anyone under the age of 18 is a criminal offence. You will be arrested and dealt with appropriately.

“Nationally, young people who end up in hospital with a knife injury have usually been stabbed with their own knife – carrying a knife puts you at risk.

"You don’t have to use the knife to get a criminal record – just being in possession of a blade in public is illegal.

“Handing in and getting rid of a knife is really easy – using the bins is anonymous, you are immune from prosecution at the point of surrender and you are actually making yourself safer by ditching your blade.

“Anyone can hand in a knife during the surrender, whether it is their own knife or they wish to hand it in on behalf of a friend or family member.

“We regularly take part in weeks of action including national knife surrenders but this is not just a police issue and we continue to work closely with partners to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife as it could have tragic consequences.”

Anyone with information about knife crime in Lancashire can contact police or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.