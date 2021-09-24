Following an appeal on September 22, two wanted men have been arrested.

David Holmes, 27, from Skelmersdale, has been charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was due to appear at court on September 24.

Ian Humphreys, 35, from Lytham, who was wanted on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order handed himself in at Blackpool Police Station on September 23.

They were both wanted as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme dedicated to finding individuals trying to evade capture.

"That's two down, seven to go of this week's most wanted faces," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"In the last three months we have executed more than 550 warrants and now we need your help to find others trying to evade capture."

"Do you recognise any of them?"

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0721 of September 22.

1. Tracey Brown Tracey Brown is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court. Brown, formerly of Spread Eagle Street in Oswaldtwistle, was due to appear in August charged with drugs supply offences. The 50-year-old, who is thought to be sleeping rough in the Burnley area, is described as 5ft 5in tall with brown shoulder-length hair.

2. Jack Newsham Jack Newsham is wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary and threats to commit arson. Newsham has been wanted since the weekend in connection with an incident in the Ingol area of Preston which happened on Saturday night (September 18). The 28-year-old, of Dalmore Road, Preston, is described as 5ft 11in tall of average build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Newsham has links to Ashton, Ingol, Fulwood and the city centre. The public are advised not to approach Newsham but to contact police with his location and a description of his clothing.

3. Liam Bottomley Liam Bottomley is wanted in connection with an assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill. Bottomley is wanted following the incident which took place on September 15 at an address in Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool. The 28-year-old, from Adstone Avenue, Blackpool, is described as 6ft tall of medium build with short fair hair.

4. Jason Leatherbarrow Jason Leatherbarrow is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court. Leatherbarrow, also known as Liam, was due to appear at court last October (2020) to face a charge of possession with intent to supply. The 32-year-old, of Stansfield Street, Blackburn is described as 5ft 10in tall of slim build with light brown hair and a ginger coloured beard. As well as Blackburn he also has links to Chorley.