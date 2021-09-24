One of Lancashire's most wanted men arrested after mocking police on social media

David Holmes, from Skelmersdale, was wanted on suspicion of breaching a restraining order since August 2021.

As part of Operation Hunter - a scheme dedicated to finding individuals trying to evade capture - police launched an appeal to find the 27-year-old on September 22.

Shortly after the appeal was posted, David commented on the appeal and mocked police efforts to track him down.

"Do your job properly and come find me," he said.

In response to David's comment, police advised him to do the "right thing and hand [himself] in".

They added: "We have an excellent track record for these sorts of things you see, so we think you'll find that sooner or later we will 'come and find' you."

Today (September 24), the force confirmed David had been arrested and charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was due to appear at court today.

