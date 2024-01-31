News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Nuisance off-road vehicles involved in number of anti-social incidents in Preston seized by Lancashire Police

Two off-road vehicles have been seized following a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers became aware of a motorbike which was being ridden dangerously in the Broadgate area on Tuesday night (January 30).

The bike - which was found not to be road legal - was located in the back garden of a property following a search of the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers also discovered an off-road quad bike which had been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent weeks.

Officers said the vehicles had been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers said the vehicles had been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers said the vehicles had been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Both vehicles were subsequently seized.

READ MORE: 'Drunk' man caught driving wrong way on M55.

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Its good to see that two vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people going about their daily business.

"We will continue to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us by our residents and I would encourage people to report these sorts of incidents to us so that we can work to address them."

Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.

Mr Snowden said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

"I'm absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."

Related topics:NuisanceLancashire PolicePrestonLancashire