Nuisance off-road vehicles involved in number of anti-social incidents in Preston seized by Lancashire Police
Two off-road vehicles have been seized following a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Preston.
Officers became aware of a motorbike which was being ridden dangerously in the Broadgate area on Tuesday night (January 30).
The bike - which was found not to be road legal - was located in the back garden of a property following a search of the area.
Officers also discovered an off-road quad bike which had been involved in incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent weeks.
Both vehicles were subsequently seized.
Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Its good to see that two vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people going about their daily business.
"We will continue to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us by our residents and I would encourage people to report these sorts of incidents to us so that we can work to address them."
Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.
Mr Snowden said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.
"I'm absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."