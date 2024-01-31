Man has glass smashed over his head during assault at ReView bar in Preston city centre
A man was struck on the head with a glass during an assault at a cocktail bar in Preston city centre.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was struck with a glass at ReView Cocktail Bar in Guild Hall at around 3am on Sunday (January 21).
He required hospital treatment following the attack.
Officers on Wednesday (January 31) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or [email protected] quoting log number 0149 of January 21.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.