The victim, a man in his 20s, was struck with a glass at ReView Cocktail Bar in Guild Hall at around 3am on Sunday (January 21).

He required hospital treatment following the attack.

Officers on Wednesday (January 31) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or [email protected] quoting log number 0149 of January 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.