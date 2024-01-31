News you can trust since 1886
Man has glass smashed over his head during assault at ReView bar in Preston city centre

A man was struck on the head with a glass during an assault at a cocktail bar in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
The victim, a man in his 20s, was struck with a glass at ReView Cocktail Bar in Guild Hall at around 3am on Sunday (January 21).

He required hospital treatment following the attack.

Officers on Wednesday (January 31) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or [email protected] quoting log number 0149 of January 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

