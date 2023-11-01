News you can trust since 1886
Nuisance off-road bike seized by Lancashire Police in Preston after driver caught with no licence or insurance

An off-road bike was seized by police in Preston after the rider was found to have no licence or insurance.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
An off-road bike was spotted being driven in an anti-social manner in the Miller Road area of Ribbleton on Tuesday night (October 31).

Patrols were deployed to the area and the bike was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

The male driver was also reported for driving without a licence or insurance.

An off-road bike was seized by police in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)An off-road bike was seized by police in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
An off-road bike was seized by police in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Dave Byrne, Neighbourhood Inspector for Preston, said: “It’s great to see that a vehicle which has been causing nuisance to local residents has been taken off the streets and will no longer be able to cause an issue for those living in the area.

“We will continue to work with the local community and urge them to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to us so that we, and our partner agencies, can continue to tackle it.”

Operation Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Mr Snowden said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

“I'm absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe.”