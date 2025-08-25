Notorious 'Black cab rapist' now being investigated over a Lancashire sex attack

A notorious rapist is now being investigated over a sex attack that happened in Lancashire nearly thirty years ago.

Black cab rapist John Worboys is widely considered one of Britain's worst serial sex attackers. | PA

Black cab rapist John Worboys is reportedly being investigated over an alleged sex attack in the 1990s.

The 68-year-old predator, now known as John Radford, was locked up indefinitely for public protection with a minimum term of eight years in 2009, after he was found guilty of 19 sex offences against 12 women between 2006 and 2008.

He was later jailed for life with a minimum term of six years at the Old Bailey in December 2019 after he admitted spiking the drinks of four women.

Police are now investigating an alleged rape more than 25 years ago in Blackpool, when Worboys worked as a stripper, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Lancashire Police said: "We received a report of rape which was reported to have happened in the late 1990s in Blackpool .

"An investigation was launched, and our enquiries are ongoing.

"No one has been arrested at this stage."

As part of the investigation, the Sunday Mirror reports that Lancashire Police officers visited Worboy’s ex friend and former fellow performer, Dave Hanson, to get some clues as to the former’s movements at the time.

Mr Hanson, who now lives in Suffolk, told the paper: “They are taking this extremely seriously. I am sure there are many, many more victims. So far, most victims have been identified in London. But he travelled across the country. I believe he raped hundreds of women."

“I had a call from the police in Preston. They wanted to speak to me about a rape from there. They came to my home, two detectives. They said they thought he had committed more rapes. They asked me if I had been with him on a job in Blackpool. That's when they thought he had committed the rape.

“But I wasn't [in Blackpool] so I could not help him. But they said they thought he had done more rapes. I gave them the name of the agency I worked with up there once. The rape was unsolved and they were looking at whether he did it.”

Worboys, from Enfield, north London , became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his Hackney carriage.

Police previously said that they believe the former male stripper committed offences against more than 100 women before he was caught.