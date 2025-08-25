The faces of 21 people jailed for violent and abusive crimes in Lancashire in 2025 so far

These are the faces of 21 individuals who have been convicted and sentenced for violent and abusive crimes in Lancashire this year so far.

Their crimes range from assault and violent disorder to coercive and controlling behaviour.

Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the serious consequences of violent and abusive actions within our communities, and of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and the justice system to protect the public.

David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a flat in Blackburn. Cairney, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20.

1. David Cairney

David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a flat in Blackburn. Cairney, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20. | Lancashire Police

Kevin Gallagher left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court on January 27.

2. Kevin Gallagher

Kevin Gallagher left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court on January 27. | Lancashire Police

Wayne Baines (left) and Jack Williams attacked a man with a metal pole in Chorley. Appearing at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, Baines was given an 18-year sentence, consisting of 13 years in prison and five years on extended licence. Williams was given a 12-year sentence – eight years in prison and four years on extended licence.

3. Wayne Baines and Jack Williams

Wayne Baines (left) and Jack Williams attacked a man with a metal pole in Chorley. Appearing at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, Baines was given an 18-year sentence, consisting of 13 years in prison and five years on extended licence. Williams was given a 12-year sentence – eight years in prison and four years on extended licence. | Lancashire Police

Neil Baron left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack at a pub in Blackburn. Baron, 58, of Railway Terrace, Great Harwood, was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court.

4. Neil Baron

Neil Baron left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack at a pub in Blackburn. Baron, 58, of Railway Terrace, Great Harwood, was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police

