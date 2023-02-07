'No link’ between wanted man and Nicola Bulley, say police
A man who was wanted as part of a CCTV appeal after a woman was chased along a canal in Lancashire has ‘no link’ to the Nicola Bulley case, police have confirmed.
Last week, Lancashire Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a woman reported being chased in Barrowford, Pendle on January 7.
The woman in her 30s told police she was running along the canal towpath off Barrowford Road when she was confronted by a man at around 11.25am.
She said he began chasing after her and even tried grab her. Fortunately, a member of the public managed to help the woman and the man fled.
She was not harmed but was left shaken by the sinister encounter.
After reviewing CCTV in the area, police issued a public appeal and said they wanted to speak to the man pictured.
On Monday (February 6), Lancashire Police said he had been identified and ‘spoken to’.
There has been some unfounded speculation on social media suggesting a possible connection between the man and Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
Today, Lancashire Police confirmed to the Post that there is ‘no link’ between the two incidents, located 35 miles apart.
The force has not provided any further details on its investigation into the Barrowford incident at this stage.