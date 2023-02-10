Tonight (Friday, February 10, 2023), Channel 5 will broadcast a special programme called ‘Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley?’ which follows the search so far for the missing mum-of-two.

Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker announced the Nicola Bulley special on social media on Thursday (February 9, 2023).

In the hour long documentary, Dan Walker will explore the circumstances of Nicola Bulley's disappearance, talking to experts, police, and those who know Nicola.

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27

What time will the Nicola Bulley documentary air?

Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley? will air on Friday (February 10, 2023) at 9pm on Channel 5.

How can I watch the programme?

You can watch the programme as it airs live on Channel 5 from 9pm tonight, or alternatively you can watch on the My5 streaming app.

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Nicola, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

An extensive police search was launched following the 45-year-old's disappearance, but no trace of her has been found.