The phone box on Meadow Street in St. Matthew's ward which has been plagued by antisocial behaviour | National World

A raft of new rules are set to be introduced in a part of Preston blighted by antisocial behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of eight regulations – including an effective ban on street drinking – will be implemented in public places across an area dubbed ‘Inner East Preston’, if senior councillors give them the go-ahead.

Incorporating parts of the Fishwick and St. Matthew’s wards, the proposed new public spaces protection order (PSPO) would also see the disposal of used condoms and hypodermic needles in the street – along with drug-taking and going to the toilet – all outlawed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody asked by an authorised council worker or police officer to stop drinking alcohol and hand over the container they were using would be committing an offence if they did not comply with the request.

People caught breaching the rules once they are in place could receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £100.

Preston City Council carried out a consultation with the public and statutory agencies over the proposed PSPO earlier this year – and the authority’s cabinet will next week be recommended to approve it based on the results.

Nineteen residents responded – several of whom complained about antisocial behaviour in the area. None of the respondents objected to the making of the PSPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police also supported the move, having previously produced evidence of the need for the restrictions.

The order would cover an area bound by London Road, Meadow Street, Deepdale Road, Ribbleton Lane, Blackpool Road, New Hall Lane and Fishwick View.

A phone box on the edge of that patch – on the corner of East View and Meadow Street – has become known as a sex and drugs den, as revealed last year by the Lancashire Post.

The phone box on Meadow Street in St. Matthew's ward which has been plagued by antisocial behaviour | National World

If cabinet approves the PSPO, £6,000 will be allocated to the production of the signs needed to advise the public of the new rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar order was implemented in the city centre just over 12 months ago.

DON’T DO IT

The proposed new rules for Inner East Preston are:***No persons shall consume alcohol or have an open alcohol container within the Prohibition Area after having been requested by an authorised officer to cease consumption of alcohol or hand over the container (unless in an otherwise lawful premises);

***No persons shall ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, or otherwise use intoxicating substances within the prohibition area;

***No persons shall urinate or defecate in any public place (other than a public toilet) within the prohibition area;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***No persons shall discard hypodermic needles or syringes in any public place within the prohibition area (except in an appropriate sharps container);

***No persons shall discard used condoms in any public place within the prohibition area (except in an appropriate closed container);

***No persons shall obstruct a building entrance or exit, stairwell or highway in the prohibition area after being asked to move by an authorised officer;

***No persons shall act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to any person within a public space within the prohibition area;

***No persons shall refuse to provide their genuine name and address to an authorised officer for the purposes of enforcement of the public spaces protection order.