A Preston phone box being used for scoring drugs, having sex and going to the toilet will not be removed - because people also still make calls from it.

Residents have watched in horror as the run-down facility on the corner of East View and Meadow Street in Deepdale has become a den for dealing, defecation and indecent behaviour.

However, BT says too many people continue to rely on the callbox for its intended purpose for it to be taken out of service.

The firm’s refusal to scrap or even relocate the crime magnet - in spite of pleas from both Lancashire Police and Preston City Council - has prompted a local councillor to launch a petition in a final attempt to force the telecoms giant to act.

Suleman Sarwar, in whose St. Matthew’s ward the blighted box stands, says law-abiding locals are regularly reporting “drug-related activities.and other illicit behaviours” - just yards from a nursery and community centre.

“It’s become a source of distress for so many residents - and I need to advocate for their safety and wellbeing.

“I’ve spoken to parents who are genuinely worried about their children walking past that booth. There is pretty much always drug dealing and solicitation - people see it on a daily basis.

“I'm not trying to say ship [the problem] somewhere else, but you've got young children here - there's a nursery right there on the doorstep,” explained Cllr Sarwar, who says the misuse of the phone box occurs during daylight hours, as well as after dark.

One of the panels of the booth is covered by a full-length advert, while another is up against a hedge - meaning the view passers-by have of what is going on inside is obscured.

The facility is now minus its door - a move Cllr Sarwar believes was designed to reduce the privacy offered by the booth and so deter the “disgusting” ways in which it was being used. However, he says putting people on show has failed to make any difference - and, meanwhile, BT have cut off his complaints over the matter.

“They say it’s profitable and they refuse to take meaningful action. I don’t understand why - is it because it’s a deprived ward?

“This is an area that seems to have been forgotten. But I believe every resident has the right to feel safe in this neighbourhood - it's about restoring a sense of security for everyone who lives and works here,” Cllr Sarwar added.

The Lancashire Post understands Preston City Council has taken the issue all the way to the top of BT, raising it with the firm's chief executive. It has warned that the authority could use the enforcement powers it has to deal with antisocial behaviour.

The council has also suggested relocating the phone box to nearby Deepdale Road, where it would be within sight of a CCTV camera.

The Post approached Lancashire Police for comment.

STAYING CONNECTED

A BT Group spokesperson said of the problems associated with the phone box on East View: “There are no plans currently to remove the payphone in question. The payphone sees a high number of calls made from it and, under guidance set out by Ofcom, we’re required to provide public call boxes to meet the reasonable needs of the public.

“We’re sorry to hear of the criminal and antisocial behaviour taking place at this location. We would urge anyone who witnesses criminal activity to report it to the police. And while crime and antisocial behaviour are police matters, we remain committed to working closely with the authorities and local communities to help where we can.”

Barely-used call boxes have been disconnected in their thousands across the country over the last two decades, as mobile phone ownership burgeoned. The total number has plummeted from a peak of 100,000 in the 1990s to around 20,000 as of last year.

The redundant booths have either been removed or repurposed as miniature community facilities like book exchanges or sites for defibrillators.

Under the latest Ofcom guidance criteria, phone boxes will be protected where:

***they are in a place without coverage from all four mobile network providers;

***they are located in an area with a high frequency of accidents or suicides;

***52 or more calls have been made from them over the past 12 months;

***there is other evidence that a payphone is reasonably needed at a particular site for reasons such as it being used to make calls to helplines like Childline.

To report a damaged or faulty phone box - or one in need of cleaning - to BT, email [email protected] and include the booth’s telephone number and location.