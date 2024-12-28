Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two murder suspects remain in custody after a Blackburn man was fatally hit by a car on Christmas Day.

A man was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm following an altercation.

The man, 37-year-old Kirk Marsden from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries.

Kirk Marsden, 37, died after he was hit by a car in Blackburn | Lancashire Police

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A 58-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Blackburn were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police confirmed they remained in custody for questioning this morning.

Paying tribute to Kirk, his family said: “To our hero, spread your wings far and wide your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions. You really were like no other, goodnight.

“Kirk you were a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed. Rest with your dad now in heaven.”

Detectives said they had recovered the Toyota Land Cruiser from a car park in Brindle Street.

They added that following the collision, the car turned right onto Livesey Branch Road.

Officers urged anyone with CCTV footage which covered the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street in between 4.48pm and 5pm on Christmas Day to come forward.

The incident occurred outside the Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street | Google

Det Chief Insp Bryony Midgley, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and we know there was an altercation in The Gate prior to the fatal incident outside.

“I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team.

“I am aware that news of this incident will cause some concern in the community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we have increased reassurance patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 747 of December 27 2024.

Information can also be uploaded online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L16-PO1