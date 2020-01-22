Nelson takeaway worker arrested on suspicion of sex assault is released on bail

Have your say

A takeaway worker from Nelson has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl.



The 57-year-old man had been arrested following a police raid on a takeaway in Manchester Road, Nelson on Thursday (January 16).

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child following a raid on a takeaway in Manchester Road, Nelson on January 16

He has been bailed to May 4.

The raids were part of a police operation into child sexual and criminal exploitation in East Lancashire, code named Operation Latimer.

Lancashire Police originally said the man had been 38-years-old, but this has since been corrected.

He was taken to Burnley Police Station, along with a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of an immigration offence.

The 24-year-old, from Keighley, was later transferred to the Immigration Service.

Above the takeaway, officers found two double beds in a room housing CCTV equipment.

The takeaway was one of six raided in the Leeds Road, Manchester Road, Scotland Road and Broadway areas of Nelson, and the Burnley Road area of Brierfield.

READ MORE: Lancashire takeaway raids lead to arrest of 38-year-old on suspicion of child sex offences

Det Insp Martin Melvin said the raids had been a "huge success" and warned anyone involved in child exploitation that police will "proactively hunt them down".

He said: “It has been a huge success. We have two in custody – one on suspicion of immigration offences and one on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl.

"We have achieved what we had set out to do so with our partner agencies, who have also had a successful evening.

"Operation Latimer will be an ongoing, frequent operation involving multi-agency staff across East Lancashire.

"Anyone involved in child exploitation should be looking over their shoulder because we will proactively hunt them down."

Anyone with concerns about child sexual or criminal exploitation should contact the Lancashire Police engage team on 01254 353525 or 999 in an emergency.