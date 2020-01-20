Lancashire takeaway raids lead to arrest of 38-year-old on suspicion of child sex offences

Have your say

A raid on a number of takeaways across East Lancashire has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of child sex offences.



The 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday evening (January 16) after police raided a takeaway in Manchester Road, Nelson.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault on a child after a raid on a takeaway in Manchester Road, Nelson on Thursday (January 16). Pic: Google

The man was taken to Burnley Police Station, along with a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of an immigration offence.

The arrests were part of a police operation into child sexual and criminal exploitation code named Operation Latimer.

Police raided a total of six takeaways in the Leeds Road, Manchester Road, Scotland Road and Broadway areas of Nelson, and the Burnley Road area of Brierfield.

Above one takeaway, officers found two double beds in a room housing CCTV equipment.

The business has been temporarily closed whilst an investigation continues.

A police spokesman said: "On Thursday evening the Task Force were involved in a multi-agency operation visiting numerous takeaways in the Pendle area as part of Operation Latimer.

"Following this operation a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an immigration offence, along with a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault on a child."

Det Insp Martin Melvin added: “It has been a huge success. We have two in custody – one on suspicion of immigration offences and one on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl.

"We have achieved what we had set out to do so with our partner agencies, who have also had a successful evening.

"Operation Latimer will be an ongoing, frequent operation involving multi-agency staff across East Lancashire.

"Anyone involved in child exploitation should be looking over their shoulder because we will proactively hunt them down."

A number of the takeaways were also found to have breached fire safety and food hygiene regulations, as well as breaching their licence conditions.

The business were given notices to improve and will be subject to further inspections in the coming weeks.

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update on whether the two arrested men have been charged.

Anyone with concerns about child sexual or criminal exploitation should contact the Lancashire Police engage team on 01254 353525 or 999 in an emergency.