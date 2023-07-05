News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Nelson man arrested after ‘£100,000 worth’ of suspected heroin and cash seized

“£100,000 worth” of suspected heroin and cash was seized after police spotted a vehicle being “driven suspiciously” in Nelson.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Two police officers spotted an Audi A4 being driven “suspiciously” in Hargreaves Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 5).

The officers signalled for the car to stop but the driver immediately carried out a double overtake and made off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later in Swaine Street.

A man was arrested after a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and cash was seized in NelsonA man was arrested after a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and cash was seized in Nelson
A man was arrested after a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and cash was seized in Nelson
Most Popular
Read More
Man in his 70s slashed with knife after two men attempt to rob his guitar

Officers searched the area and found a man they believed to be the driver.

He was carrying a large amount of cash, and a subsequent search of his address turned up a substance thought to be £100,000 worth of heroin.

A 23-year-old man from Nelson was subsequently arrested for supply of class A drugs, drink-driving, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and money laundering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

The drugs were also seized