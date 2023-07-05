The victim was walking down an alleyway between Roberts Court and Forestway when he was approached by two men on Monday night (July 3).

One of the men jumped on the victim’s back before attempting to take the guitar he was carrying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s left hand was also slashed with a knife during the incident, causing a “deep laceration”.

The victim was attacked as he walked down an alleyway between Roberts Court and Forestway, Leyland (Credit: Google)

The two offenders – who were both dressed in black clothing – fled the scene in the direction of the Civic Centre in West Paddock.

Police on Wednesday (July 5) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0063 of July 4 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad