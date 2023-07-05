Man in his 70s slashed with knife after two men attempt to rob his guitar in Leyland
The victim was walking down an alleyway between Roberts Court and Forestway when he was approached by two men on Monday night (July 3).
One of the men jumped on the victim’s back before attempting to take the guitar he was carrying.
The victim’s left hand was also slashed with a knife during the incident, causing a “deep laceration”.
The two offenders – who were both dressed in black clothing – fled the scene in the direction of the Civic Centre in West Paddock.
Police on Wednesday (July 5) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0063 of July 4 2023.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.