Murder investigation launched after man dies following shooting near Peel Road Business Park in Skelmersdale
Police were called to reports of a shooting on Peel Road at around 7.35pm on Thursday.
A man - who has been named as 33-year-old Lenny Scott - was found with serious gunshot wounds when officers arrived.
Mr Scott, from Prescot in Merseyside, later died in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services
Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, Lancashire Constabulary's Head of Crime, said: "This is a shocking incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.
"We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened, to identify a motive for this shooting and to identify and arrest the offender.
"Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer."
Detectives believe the offender made off from the scene on a bike.
Although the type of bike has not yet been confirmed, police believe it may have been an e-bike or scrambler bike.
No arrests have been made at this time. "We're now appealing to you to ask for your help," Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables added.
"After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.
"If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries.
"If you were in the area yesterday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch."
Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 quoting log number 1089 of February 8.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.