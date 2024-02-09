Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in West Lancashire last night.

Armed police were called to the scene near Peel Road business park in Skelmersdale at 7.35pm.

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Lancashire Police said the victim suffered serious gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 7:35pm yesterday evening (Thursday, February 8 ) to reports of a firearms discharge on Peel Road, Skelmersdale.

"Emergency services attended the scene with one man having suffered serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

"No arrests have been made at this time.

"At this moment, we would ask that you avoid the area, and we will bring you an update when we are able to.