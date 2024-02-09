News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lancashire Police hunt gunman after Skelmersdale shooting near Peel Road Business Park

A manhunt for the gunman is under way this morning, say Lancashire Police.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in West Lancashire last night.

Armed police were called to the scene near Peel Road business park in Skelmersdale at 7.35pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Lancashire Police said the victim suffered serious gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 7:35pm yesterday evening (Thursday, February 8 ) to reports of a firearms discharge on Peel Road, Skelmersdale.

"Emergency services attended the scene with one man having suffered serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

"No arrests have been made at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this moment, we would ask that you avoid the area, and we will bring you an update when we are able to.

"We have increased patrols in the area, and anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8. In an emergency, call 999."

Related topics:ShootingWest LancashireSkelmersdale