What has happened?

Police were called to reports a woman had been found unresponsive inside a property in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood.

The woman was pronounced dead when emergency services attended.

Detectives said her death was being treated as unexplained.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was also conducted and found the cause of death to be inconclusive.

When was the woman found?

The woman was discovered shortly before 2pm on Sunday, May 15.

Who was the woman?

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Sarah Ashcroft who lived at that address.

Police said her family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Have there been any arrests?

A 44-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (May 17).

He was later bailed until June 12.

What happens next?

Detectives urged anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area over the weekend to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 917 of May 15, 2022.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are trying to piece together the circumstances around Sarah’s death.

“I would appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist our enquiry to come forward and contact us.