Police have today named the woman as Wendy Warburton, a 58-year-old mum who was found unresponsive at her home in Oswaldtwistle on February 25.

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at the home in Kingfisher Court at around 5.15pm where she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police say her death is currently being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death.

Wendy Warburton, 58, was found unresponsive at a home in Oswaldtwistle on February 25. Her death is being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of her murder but has since been bailed. Police say they remain open-minded about the circumstances surrounding Ms Warburton’s death.

Today, Wendy’s daughters paid tribute to their “kind and beautiful mum” and said they are “desperately searching for answers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of our kind and beautiful mum.

“If anyone knows any information, no matter how small, please come forward. We are desperately searching for answers, peace and closure.”

“It is vital we get answers for her family” say police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward

“This is an incredibly upsetting and distressing time for Wendy’s family,” said Det Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team.

"They remain in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“We remain keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man has been arrested and bailed as part of the investigation, but we really want to piece together exactly what happened before Wendy’s death.

“Did you see anything unusual in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday, February 24 and 5pm on Saturday, February 25? Was anyone acting suspiciously?

“Anything, no matter how seemingly small or trivial, could prove vital to the inquiry.

“We remain open-minded about the circumstances around how Wendy died and it is vital we get answers for her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1021 of February 25.