Murder detectives puzzled by Lancashire woman's unexplained death as daughters “desperately search for answers”
The unexplained death of a Lancashire mum continues to puzzle detectives – despite a man being arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Police have today named the woman as Wendy Warburton, a 58-year-old mum who was found unresponsive at her home in Oswaldtwistle on February 25.
Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at the home in Kingfisher Court at around 5.15pm where she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police say her death is currently being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death.
A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of her murder but has since been bailed. Police say they remain open-minded about the circumstances surrounding Ms Warburton’s death.
Today, Wendy’s daughters paid tribute to their “kind and beautiful mum” and said they are “desperately searching for answers”.
They said: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of our kind and beautiful mum.
“If anyone knows any information, no matter how small, please come forward. We are desperately searching for answers, peace and closure.”
“It is vital we get answers for her family” say police
Detectives are continuing their investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward
“This is an incredibly upsetting and distressing time for Wendy’s family,” said Det Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team.
"They remain in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to come to terms with their loss.
“We remain keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.
“A man has been arrested and bailed as part of the investigation, but we really want to piece together exactly what happened before Wendy’s death.
“Did you see anything unusual in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday, February 24 and 5pm on Saturday, February 25? Was anyone acting suspiciously?
“Anything, no matter how seemingly small or trivial, could prove vital to the inquiry.
“We remain open-minded about the circumstances around how Wendy died and it is vital we get answers for her family.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1021 of February 25.
Alternatively Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.