Movements of pickup truck prior to machete attack in Lancashire crucial to police investigation

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found in Manchester Road with "what appeared to be life-changing injuries" at around 6.20am on Saturday (December 4).

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition".

Martin Gilheaney, of Duncan Square, Accrington, was later charged with section 18 assault, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, December 6).

Detectives said their investigation was ongoing and appealed for information about the movements of a pickup truck before and after the attack.

DS Peter Davies, of Hyndburn Police, said: "A man has been charged but our investigation is very much ongoing.

Police appealed for information about the movements of a pickup truck following a machete attack in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We are now asking for the public’s help piecing together where the van in these images was in the time before and after the attack.

"Perhaps you saw it, or caught it on dashcam, sometime on Saturday morning between the hours of 4am and 7am.

"We also continue to appeal more generally for information and would ask anyone who can help with our enquiries to get in touch."

Anybody with information should call 101 or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 325 of December 4.

Detectives said they were particularly keen to find out where the truck was between 4am and 7am on Saturday, December 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

