Man assaulted before being 'forcibly removed from his car' during 'shocking' robbery in Lancashire

The shocking incident occurred in Sudellside Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday, November 20.

The victim - a man in his 50s - was assaulted and forcibly removed from his Peugeot 108, police said.

The Peugeot was later found abandoned in Preston Road, Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the victim was "not seriously injured" in the attack.

Today (December 6), detectives released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.

DC Emlyn Parry, of East CID, said: "This was a shocking incident which has understandably left the victim extremely shaken.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them after a man was robbed of his Peugeot 108 car in Sudellside Street, Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Enquiries are very much ongoing to identify those responsible and we now need to speak to the individuals in the CCTV.

"I would ask anybody who recognises them - or the men themselves - to get in contact with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1561 of November 20, 2021.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.