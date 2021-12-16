Motorcyclist suffers 'serious head injuries' in hit-and-run collision in Freckleton

An Audi A6 travelling along Kirkham Road collided with a Yamaha motorbike after turning onto Hillock Lane at around 6.20pm on Sunday (December 12).

The motorbike rider, a 20-year-old man from Greater Manchester, suffered "serious head injuries" and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Audi initially failed to stop at the scene but a suspect later came forward, police said.

The car was also recovered.

Today (December 16), detectives appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Constabulary's Road Policing Unit, said: "This collision has left a young man with some very significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and contact us."

A motorcyclist was hospitalised with "serious injuries" following a hit-and-run collision in Freckleton (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1108 of December 12.

You also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

