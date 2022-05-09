Trevor Cooke was arrested after his car was seen weaving across the road after he left Morecambe FC.
The 62-year-old had just completed a DJ’s gig at the club and was on his way home to Hestham Crescent, Morecambe, on Saturday night.
The former Beyond Radio presenter and children’s’ entertainer was twice over the limit when breath tested, Blackpool Magistrates heard.
He admitted drinking driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.
Peter Bardsley, prosecution, said it was his sixth drink drive conviction and fourth for disqualified driving.
He had just started a 42 month ban when he was caught for his latest offence.
He was remanded in custody pending the preparation of pre sentence reports on him.
Magistrates heard how the defendant had been an entertainer and DJ for 40 years and had taken the job at the football club at the last minute.