Morecambe carer pleads guilty to stealing thousands of pounds from client
A Morecambe carer who appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of pounds from a client.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:06 pm
- 1 min read
Lynne Houghton, 50, of Chatsworth Road, admitted that between January 1, 2019, and August 17, 2020, at Lancaster, she committed fraud whilst a carer in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of a lady she cared for, allegedly stealing £20,050.09.
Houghton will be sentenced next year on January 10, 2023.