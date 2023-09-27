More than 200 cannabis plants seized after property near Chorley police station raided
Officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in the town on Tuesday (September 26).
A “sophisticated” cannabis farm believed to have been set up by an organised crime group was subsequently discovered, police said.
More than 200 cannabis plants were seized. Officers also found the electricity had been bypassed.
The force said the raid followed some “valuable information from the public.”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Cannabis farms like these are a huge risk to public safety.
“It isn’t just the impact of the drugs on the public but the wider issues like trafficking vulnerable people to harvest the crop and not to mention the fire safety risks it poses.
“These cannabis farms can be found anywhere. In a residential home, in an old warehouse or even in empty old business offices like this one which believe it or not was located within 100 metres of the police station.
“Thanks again for the valuable information the public provided us to be able to take these drugs off the streets.”
If you have any information about this cannabis grow or any other potential farms, call 101 or email [email protected].
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.