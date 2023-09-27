Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in the town on Tuesday (September 26).

A “sophisticated” cannabis farm believed to have been set up by an organised crime group was subsequently discovered, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 cannabis plants were seized. Officers also found the electricity had been bypassed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered after police raided a property in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The force said the raid followed some “valuable information from the public.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Cannabis farms like these are a huge risk to public safety.

“It isn’t just the impact of the drugs on the public but the wider issues like trafficking vulnerable people to harvest the crop and not to mention the fire safety risks it poses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These cannabis farms can be found anywhere. In a residential home, in an old warehouse or even in empty old business offices like this one which believe it or not was located within 100 metres of the police station.

“Thanks again for the valuable information the public provided us to be able to take these drugs off the streets.”

If you have any information about this cannabis grow or any other potential farms, call 101 or email [email protected].