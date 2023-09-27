Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The security features have been introduced in various parts of the area over the past 20 years, with the aim of deterring crime and antisocial behaviour in alleys and ginnels.

The Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) that govern the locked gates prohibit people from entering the restricted areas - except for residents of adjoining properties and workers from emergency and statutory services.

Alternative routes for pedestrians are available through the adjoining street network.

Should Preston's alleygates stay or go?

Every three years, Preston City Council has to review its alleygating schemes and consult locals about whether to continue with them by extending the current PSPOs.

That time has come round again and residents have until 2nd October to have their say by completing the consultation at: https://www.preston.gov.uk/PSPO

Cllr Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety at the city council, said that alleygating had been “an effective tool to combat issues such as antisocial behaviour and criminality, [via] a partnership approach between the police, local authorities and the community”.

“Installing gates to the ends of back streets and alleyways provides a safe and clean environment for residents by securing previously vulnerable areas.