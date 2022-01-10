Missing man believed to be victim of 'street fight' in Preston found 'safe and well'

Detectives confirmed they had spoken to man and that he was "safe and well"

Officers were called to reports a fight had broken out between two men in Selborne Street at around 12.35pm on Wednesday (January 5).

One of the men - who was being treated as the "potential victim of a crime" - disappeared following the alleged altercation.

Police grew concerned for the man's welfare and launched a public appeal to help find him.

Today (January 10), detectives confirmed they had spoken to the man and that he was "safe and well".

"Following a comprehensive investigation, we can also confirm that no crime has taken place," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

"Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.

"As ever, your help and support is very much appreciated."