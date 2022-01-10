Missing man believed to be victim of 'street fight' in Preston found 'safe and well'
A missing man who was being treated as the potential victim of a crime in Preston was found "safe and well", police said.
Officers were called to reports a fight had broken out between two men in Selborne Street at around 12.35pm on Wednesday (January 5).
One of the men - who was being treated as the "potential victim of a crime" - disappeared following the alleged altercation.
Police grew concerned for the man's welfare and launched a public appeal to help find him.
Today (January 10), detectives confirmed they had spoken to the man and that he was "safe and well".
"Following a comprehensive investigation, we can also confirm that no crime has taken place," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
"Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.
"As ever, your help and support is very much appreciated."
