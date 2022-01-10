Manhunt under way after gunman opens fire on house in Skelmersdale overnight

Detectives believe the shots were fired in a 'targeted attack' on the victim's home in Fairstead, in the Birch Green area of the town at around 3.50am.

CSI are at the scene this morning where the shattered front window of the flat can be been seen riddled with bullet holes.

Lancashire Police said no one has been injured and no arrests have been made at this stage as the force continues to hunt for the shooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives believe the shots were fired in a 'targeted attack' on the victim's home in Fairstead, in the Birch Green area of the town at around 3.50am. Pic: Google

Patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to residents and detectives are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.50am today (Monday, January 10) to a report of a suspected firearms discharge in Skelmersdale.

"Officers attended an address in Fairstead where it is believed a firearm was discharged towards a property.

"Fortunately no-one was injured.

"Enquiries are underway but at this stage we believe the incident to be a targeted attack.

"Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to an officer."

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 118 of January 10.

Alternative contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.