Missing Leyland man also wanted by police in relation to multiple offences including witness intimidation and harassment

A missing man from Leyland is also wanted by police in relation to multiple offences.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

Andrew Waring last made contact with someone via email and phone at around 8.15pm on Monday night (July 17).

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers also confirmed the 44-year-old is wanted in relation to incidents of witness intimidation, breach of court bail and harassment.

Andrew Waring is also wanted by police in to relation multiple offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Andrew has links to Preston and is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a dark brown stubble beard and Chinese character tattoos on one arm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 1326 of July 17.”