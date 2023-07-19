News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire teacher jailed for sexually assaulting 15-year-old pupil

A former teacher who sexually assaulted one of his pupils at a school in Lancashire has been jailed.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST

Donald Hunt, 69, was working at Rhyddings High School in Oswaldtwistle when he committed the offences in the late 1980s. His victim was 15 at the time.

The offences were reported to police in June 2019 and Hunt was later charged with offences of Indecent Assault on a boy under the age of 16 years.

He pleaded guilty to three of the four counts on the first day of his trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Donald Hunt, 69, was working at Rhyddings High School in Oswaldtwistle when he committed the offences in the late 1980s. (Photo by Google)Donald Hunt, 69, was working at Rhyddings High School in Oswaldtwistle when he committed the offences in the late 1980s. (Photo by Google)
Donald Hunt, 69, was working at Rhyddings High School in Oswaldtwistle when he committed the offences in the late 1980s. (Photo by Google)
On Tuesday (July 18) Hunt, of Fairfield Street, Accrington, was sentenced to 11 months in immediate custody. He was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the next 10 years.

Michael Cross, of HQ PPU Investigations Team, said: “Hunt engaged in this abhorrent behaviour purely for his own sexual gratification and he betrayed his position of trust as a teacher.

“Hunt waited until the first day of trial before finally admitting his guilt, leading the victim to believe he would have to re-live his ordeal by giving evidence.”

“I would like to praise the victim for his bravery. I hope the result of this case encourages other victims to come forward and all reports will be investigated with sensitivity, regardless of when the offence was committed.”

Enza Geldard, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit (RaSSO) said: “Donald Hunt’s offences are particularly disturbing given his position in a school at the time.

“He cowardly pleaded guilty at the last available opportunity showing utter disregard for the affect this would have on the person he abused. I would like to thank this man for coming forward and hope that following today’s sentence he can begin to move on with his life.

“The CPS will continue to work with the police to bring to justice anyone who sexually abuses or exploits children, regardless of when it happened."