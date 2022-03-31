Missing Lancaster woman wanted for failing to appear at court arrested after being found

Lukhanyiso Lubelwana was reported missing at around 11.25pm on Sunday (March 20).

The 35-year-old was also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.

Police said they were growing “extremely concerned” for her welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find her.

On Thursday (March 31), officers confirmed Lukhanyiso had been found “safe and well”.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

