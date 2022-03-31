Missing Lancaster woman wanted for failing to appear at court arrested after being found
A missing Lancaster woman who was wanted for failing to appear at court has been arrested.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 5:03 pm
Lukhanyiso Lubelwana was reported missing at around 11.25pm on Sunday (March 20).
The 35-year-old was also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.
Police said they were growing “extremely concerned” for her welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find her.
On Thursday (March 31), officers confirmed Lukhanyiso had been found “safe and well”.
She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.