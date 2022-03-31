Police appeal after man found with serious head injuries on Morecambe street

Police were called after the man, aged in his 30s, was found on Queen Street in Morecambe and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway but at this stage it is unclear how the man came by his injuries and police are appealing for the public’s help to try and establish what has happened.

Did you see anything suspicious in the Queen Street area yesterday evening, March 30?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Street in Morecambe where a man was found with serious head injuries. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of West CID, said: “Were you on Queen Street last night? Did you see anything suspicious or untoward? We need to hear from you as a matter of urgency so that we can try and establish what has happened.”