Missing Chorley schoolgirls are believed to be together, say police

Two Chorley schoolgirls who disappeared from home are believed to be together, said police.



Lancashire Police have confirmed that the girls' disappearances are being treated as related.

Ella Whittaker, 14 (left) and Faye Dallinger, 15, are believed to be together, say police. Pics: Lancashire Police

Police have not provided any indication as to where the girls might be, or who they might be with.

Faye Dallinger, 15, has been missing since Thursday, November 7 when she disappeared from her family home in Clayton Brook.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and long dark (almost black) hair.

Police are appealing directly to Faye and are urging her to get in touch and let them know that she is safe.

Police are also searching for Ella Whittaker, 14, who disappeared from home two days after Faye, on Saturday, November 9.

She is believed to have joined up with Faye, who has links to Chorley and Preston. Both girls are still considered missing and police are actively searching for them.

Ella is white, 5ft 4ins in height, with a slim build and long brown hair. She has links to Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Preston areas.

The 14-year-old is believed to be wearing jeans, a cream bomber jacket and carrying a large tan coloured bag.

A police spokesman said: ""Officers are concerned about Ella and Faye and would ask that anyone who has any information as to their whereabouts, to please contact police on 101.

"Similarly, we would urge Ella and Faye, if they see this appeal, to please get in touch and let us know that they are both safe."

For sightings of Ella, please quote incident number 04/196264/19.

For sightings of Faye, please quote incident number 04/197126/19.