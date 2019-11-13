Police investigate disappearance of a second Chorley schoolgirl, aged 14

Have your say

A second schoolgirl has been reported missing in Chorley.



Police are investigating the disappearance of Ella Whittaker, 14, who disappeared from her home on Saturday, November 9.

Ella Whittaker, 14, has been missing from the Chorley area since November 9. Pic: Lancashire Police

She is the second schoolgirl to be reported missing in Chorley, after 15-year-old Faye Dallinger disappeared from home in Clayton Brook on Thursday, November 7.

Ella is white, 5ft 4ins in height, with a slim build and long brown hair. She has links to Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Preston areas.

She is believed to be wearing jeans, a cream bomber jacket and carrying a large tan coloured bag.

A police spokesman said: "Have you seen missing child, Ella Whittaker, aged 14?

"Officers are concerned about Ella and would ask that anyone who has any information as to where Ella may be, to please contact the police on 101 quoting 04/196264/19.

"Similarly, we would urge Ella if she sees this to please get in touch and let us know that she is safe."