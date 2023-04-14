Stephen Howarth has not been seen since Thursday morning (April 13).

Police said this is “out of character for him” and he has not been in contact with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old is approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and has tattoos on his arms.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Howarth who is missing (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing dark blue work shorts, a dark blue sweatshirt and beige rigger boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe Stephen might have travelled to the Lake District..