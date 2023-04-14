Missing Chorley man’s disappearance ‘out of character’ as police launch public appeal
The disappearance of a Chorley man is “out of character,” according to Lancashire Police.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST
Stephen Howarth has not been seen since Thursday morning (April 13).
Police said this is “out of character for him” and he has not been in contact with his family.
The 41-year-old is approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and has tattoos on his arms.
He was last seen wearing dark blue work shorts, a dark blue sweatshirt and beige rigger boots.
Officers believe Stephen might have travelled to the Lake District..
Anyone with information about Stephen’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1231 of April 13.