News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing Cheshire man’s body found in Lancashire woodland as police attempt to piece together his final movements

The body of a missing man was tragically found in woodland in Rawtenstall, around 30 miles away from his home.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 7:19pm

David Hoyle was sadly found dead in woodland off Hurst Lane at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (March 7).

Police said his death is being treated as unexplained, but they added “there is nothing at this stage to suggest any third party involvement”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 70-year-old had been reported missing from his home address in Windermere Road, Handforth, at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Officers investigating the death of a man who was sadly found deceased in Rawtenstall are appealing for information (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers investigating the death of a man who was sadly found deceased in Rawtenstall are appealing for information (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers investigating the death of a man who was sadly found deceased in Rawtenstall are appealing for information (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Family pay tribute to ‘devoted mother who was loved by many’ after Blackburn man...

Det Sgt Sophie Swift, from Burnley CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with David’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working to establish the circumstances which led to his death, piece together his final movements and establish how he got from Handforth to Rawtenstall.

“I would ask anybody who saw David yesterday or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”

Mr Hoyle was wearing a blue Jacket, grey coloured jeans and brown shoes.

His family are being kept up to date with developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 889 of March 7, 2023.