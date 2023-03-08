David Hoyle was sadly found dead in woodland off Hurst Lane at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (March 7).

Police said his death is being treated as unexplained, but they added “there is nothing at this stage to suggest any third party involvement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 70-year-old had been reported missing from his home address in Windermere Road, Handforth, at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Officers investigating the death of a man who was sadly found deceased in Rawtenstall are appealing for information (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Sgt Sophie Swift, from Burnley CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with David’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working to establish the circumstances which led to his death, piece together his final movements and establish how he got from Handforth to Rawtenstall.

“I would ask anybody who saw David yesterday or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”

Mr Hoyle was wearing a blue Jacket, grey coloured jeans and brown shoes.

His family are being kept up to date with developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad