Police were called at around 7.55am on Saturday (March 4) to reports an assault had occurred the previous evening (Friday) in the Mill Hill area.

The body of a woman – later identified as 31-year-old Charlotte Wilcock – was sadly found at an address in Primrose Terrace a short time later.

She died as a result of stab wounds, officers later confirmed.

Miss Wilcock’s family said they had been left “devastated and truly heartbroken” by her death in a statement released on Wednesday (March 8).

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Charlotte,” her family added.

“She was a devoted mother who was loved by many – she was our world, our love and our life.

“Thank you for all the messages of love offering condolences. It shows what a truly magnificent person she was and how she touched so many people’s hearts.

The family of a woman who was murdered in Blackburn have paid tribute to her (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“As a family we are grieving and in shock. The hurt and pain we are suffering is unimaginable.

“We ask for privacy in order to try and come to terms with our loss.”

Who has been charged with her murder?

Anthony Stinson, 30, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, was charged with her murder on Sunday evening.

He was remanded in custody with a trial date set for August 2023 after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday morning (March 8).

Police said they “do not believe that Charlotte and the alleged offender were known to each other and this is being treated as a stranger attack”.

Has anyone else been arrested?

Three more men – aged 32 and 24 from Blackburn and aged 31 from Clitheroe – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were later released under investigation.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Charlotte’s loved ones at this very sad and difficult time. These are tragic circumstances and we continue to support them as they come to terms with their loss.

“We do not believe that Charlotte and the alleged offender were known to each other and this is being treated as a stranger attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death at this time.

“While we have arrested and charged a man, we remain keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

“I would appeal for people to come forward if they saw any unusual or suspicious behaviour on Friday evening or Saturday morning in the Primrose Terrace area.

“Our enquiries suggest after the incident the alleged offender may have travelled on foot across Blackburn into the Knuzden area, between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this.”

You can call 101, quoting log 336 of March 4.