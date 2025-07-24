Ministry of Justice update after female probation officer, 30s, stabbed in Preston

“Our thoughts are with them, their family and their colleagues”, said the Ministry of Justice after the stabbing of a probation officer in Preston.

Armed police were called to the attack at Diadem House, home to Preston Probation Office, at The Pavilions in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 22).

Lancashire Police said a woman in her 30s was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital. The force has not commented on her condition at this stage.

Diadem House is also the Probation HQ for the North West.

A 35-year-old man, who was also allegedly armed with a gun, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “Police are investigating an attack on a probation officer in Preston, and our thoughts are with them, their family and their colleagues.”

“We will not tolerate assaults on our hardworking staff and will always push for the strongest punishments against perpetrators.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to The Pavilions, Ashton, Preston, at 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 22) following reports of an assault.

“Our officers attended and found a woman in her 30s had suffered stab injuries. She was taken to hospital.

“A 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause alarm or distress and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Any witnesses or anyone with footage which may assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 814 of July 22, 2025.”