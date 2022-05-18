Officers made the disturbing discovery on Tuesday (May 17).

The exact location of the discovery was not disclosed by police.

“If you find any knives or offensive weapons hidden on the streets, please call 101 and report it,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery came as the force supported Operation Sceptre – a week of intensive action to tackle knife crime.

More than 950 weapons were taken off the county's streets and 77 people were arrested during the last Operation Sceptre in Lancashire.

During the week of intensified action, officers will be conducting knife sweeps and using metal detecting arches in public places to identify people carrying knives.

Police will also be visiting schools to educate young people about the dangers of carrying and using bladed weapons.

A metal baseball bat and drug paraphernalia were found hidden near a school in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community.

“It’s truly devastating when an incident occurs so I urge anyone thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.

"Knife and violent crime are a priority and we continue to work together with partners to tackle the root causes of serious violence so that we can keep people and communities safe.”

A tough ban on a wide range of knives, weapons, and firearms came into force in July 2021 as part of government action to tackle violent crime and serious violence.

It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public, but changes to the Offensive Weapons Act made it unlawful to possess certain weapons in private.