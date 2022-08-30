Mercedes driver stopped in Lancaster after erratic driving
Police stopped a driver on Caton Road in Lancaster after the vehicle was seen being driven erratically earlier that day.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:31 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:32 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This Mercedes had been reported driving erratically earlier today and on the hard shoulder of the M6.
“The vehicle was stopped by #HX64 on Caton Road, Lancaster.
“The driver failed a breath test with a reading of 102 at the roadside.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Northern train tickets for journeys across Lancashire and the North go on sale for just £1
-
4
Car bursts into flames on M6 northbound near Preston resulting in long delays
-
5
Video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it
"The driver was arrested.”
The legal alcohol limit for driving is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.