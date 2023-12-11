News you can trust since 1886
Matthew Linfield: Man jailed for sex crimes committed against boys in Burnley and Pendle

A man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after committing sexual offences against three boys.
By John Deehan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
Matthew Linfield’s offending was reported to police in April 2021 after he had sent a text message to a boy offering him money for sexual favours. He then sent the child an indecent image of himself.

It then came to light that 30-year-old Linfield had pressured the second victim – who was aged between 11 and 13 at the time – into engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money and food. Linfield sexually assaulted the third victim on a number of occasions.

Matthew Linfield.Matthew Linfield.
All the offences happened in Burnley and Colne.

Linfield, of Fawcett Crescent, Reading, pleaded guilty to a total of 10 charges when he appeared at Preston Crown Court. They included offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DS Amanda Whitaker, of our East Child Protection Team, said: “Linfield is a manipulative individual and clearly somebody with a sordid sexual interest in boys.

“His offending has had a profound impact on his young victims, with the long-lasting effects evident in the statements they gave to the court. I want to praise them for the bravery they have shown throughout this process and hope they can now begin to move on with their lives knowing that Linfield has been punished for what he did to them.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward – no matter how long ago the offences against them were committed. They can do this knowing they will be believed and that we will do everything in our powers to put the perpetrators before the courts.”

Report any offences online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.